RoHS | November 04, 2007
iNEMI publishes book about Lead-Free
The International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative (iNEMI), an industry-led consortium focused on identifying and closing technology gaps, has announced publication of Lead-Free Electronics: iNEMI Projects Lead to Successful Manufacturing.
The book, published by Wiley-IEEE Press, is based on the results of iNEMI’s more than six-year study into lead-free electronics, and it provides full coverage of the issues surrounding the implementation of Pb-free solder into electronic board assembly.
The movement to lead-free electronic assembly represented one of the greatest challenges ever to the electronics industry. For well over 50 years, eutectic tin-lead (SnPb) solder has been studied, categorized and optimized for electronics manufacturing applications. In a few short years, Pb-free solder assembly had to be put into wide-scale production, disrupting the status quo. Much of the work to rally the electronics industry to prepare for Pb-free assembly is described in this book.
“The iNEMI book is the first practical, primary reference to cover lead-free solder assembly as well as the analysis and reasoning behind the selection of tin-silver-copper as the recommended lead-free solder,” said Jim McElroy, iNEMI CEO. "Data from several large reliability studies, including rework on standard and large boards, demonstrated the manufacturability of the recommended solder. This book is a 'must read' for assembly professionals.”
Lead-Free Electronics: iNEMI Projects Lead to Successful Manufacturing features chapters by some of the industry’s leading experts on Pb-free processing and covers such topics as solder material properties, reliability testing, lead-free rework, tin whisker mitigation strategies and more.
“This book is the result of the commitment and dedication of many iNEMI members,” said McElroy. “It represents contributions from several hundred researchers at more than 100 companies, universities and government agencies. Through collaborative projects, iNEMI members were able to benefit from the combined efforts of many industry experts working together for the common good, thus minimizing the investment of any particular company. This book makes the information they compiled available to the electronics industry at large.”
About the Editors
Edwin Bradley is a distinguished member of the technical staff with Motorola Advanced Product Technology Center in Plantation, Florida. He has extensive experience evaluating the materials, assembly processes, and reliability of portable electronic products, with an emphasis on lead-free soldering; and he chaired the first iNEMI lead-free project.
Carol A. Handwerker is a professor of materials engineering at Purdue University. She was chief metallurgist at NIST before joining Purdue. She is also a member of the iNEMI Technical and Research committees.
Jasbir Bath is lead process engineer at Solectron Technical Centre in Milpitas, California. He has been chair of various iNEMI lead-free efforts.
Richard D. Parker has spent nearly 40 years at Delphi Electronics & Safety in Kokomo, Indiana. He has been active in iNEMI since its inception and currently chairs the iNEMI tin whisker team.
Ronald W. Gedney retired as vice president of operations at iNEMI and remains on as a consultant. A fellow of the IEEE, he is also a past president of the IEEE Components, Packaging, and Manufacturing Technology (CPMT) Society.
Comments