Blakell Europlacer appoints Andy Jones as UK General Sales Manager

Blakell Europlacer, the UK distributor and owner of manufacturers Europlacer and Speedprint, announces the appointment of Andy Jones as UK General Sales Manager effective from 2nd January 2008.

Andy has extensive experience in capital equipment sales to the SMT assembly industry through senior roles with Quad, Europlacer and Mydata. He joins from Mydata to lead the development of Blakell Europlacer’s UK sales distribution business.



Blakell Europlacer is one of the pre-eminent equipment suppliers in the UK and currently distributes Europlacer placement, Speedprint stencil printing, Dage X-ray, Saki AOI and Hexi reflow oven equipment.



Blakell Europlacer Group Managing Director, Derek Gaston stated, “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Andy Jones back to the Blakell Europlacer Group. He is one of the top sales professionals in the UK SMT industry and a man of integrity. I look forward to working closely with Andy to build and develop our UK distribution operation.”