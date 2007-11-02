Farnell establishes new Polish services

Farnell launches distribution services into Eastern Europe with new Polish services.

Premier Farnell plc, the leading multi-channel, high service distributor supporting millions of engineers and purchasing professionals globally, has announced that it has launched its electronic component distribution services in Poland using the Farnell brand.



Farnell’s direct entry into Poland now gives the company a two tier approach to the market. The current sub-distribution arrangement with Microdis Electronics Sp. z o.o. will continue with the company continuing to service its customer base where they prefer billing in Zloty or simply wish to keep existing arrangements. The new Farnell launch will deliver all the benefits of dealing with an international company, such as; next day delivery, a massively increased product range, international currency billing and a host of other benefits.



“Our new Polish website provides our Polish speaking customers quick and easy access to over 400,000 products,” said Robert Rospedzihowski, General Manager Eastern Europe Farnell. “We are the first global multi-channel distributor for electronic design engineers to provide a Polish website as well as Polish speaking customer service representatives. This commitment to our customers demonstrates our ability to provide the best possible localised services ensuring our continued commitment to quality and excellence.”