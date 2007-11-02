Gerjan Diepstraten joins Cobar Europe

Cobar Europe BV, a global supplier of solder pastes, fluxes, and other electronics soldering materials, announces the appointment of Gerjan Diepstraten, Ing. to the position of Process Support Manager.

Diepstraten previously served Vitronics Soltec as Senior Engineer. Gerjan’s engineering experience spans 27 years, with the last 18 years in soldering. Gerjan has a mechanical engineering background and began his career in 1989 as a mechanical designer at Soltec B.V.



Gerjan Diepstraten’s first projects covered the implementation of spray fluxers and the introduction of VOC-free water based fluxes in the wave soldering process. After finalizing the design of the Delta Wave system, he advanced to the position of process engineer. From 1998 Gerjan had been a member of the Vitronics Soltec Technology Group, an organization whose members are drawn from around the world, since 1988. He has focused on the technology of lead-free soldering for more than eight years. In order to support customers with the Lead-free implementation Gerjan worked on the “5 Steps to Successful Lead-Free soldering” project that included three worldwide seminar tours and a free CD-rom of which more than 200.000 copies sent all over the world.



Over the years Gerjan did workshops and presentations at different seminars including APEX, EIPC, IPC conferences, FAPS, FED, Brasage Soldering and CEMEX. Beside a number of publications in SMT, EPP Europe, On-board and other magazines he also has a monthly column about wave soldering in Circuits Assembly magazine.