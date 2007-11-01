Ametek completes acquisition of Umeco R&O

Ametek has announced completion of its acquisition of the Repair & Overhaul Division of Umeco plc for approximately $74 million (£36 million).

Umeco R&O, which has estimated 2007 sales of $58 million (£28 million), is the leading independent provider in the United Kingdom of maintenance, repair and overhaul services to the aviation industry.



“The acquisition of Umeco R&O continues AMETEK’s expansion in third party maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. Umeco R&O provides us with a strong presence in the European MRO market, greatly expanding the range of products and airframe platforms that we are now able to support. This acquisition, coupled with AMETEK’s recent acquisitions of Southern Aeroparts and B&S Aircraft Parts, establishes a global MRO platform for AMETEK,” notes Frank S. Hermance, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



“Umeco R&O serves the Airbus and Boeing fleets, various helicopter platforms as well as many business and regional aircraft,” adds Mr. Hermance.



Umeco R&O, operating from multiple locations within the UK and in Toulouse, France, provides an extensive array of MRO services for electrical and electronic equipment, fluid power devices, hydraulic components, actuation systems, landing gear, wheels and brakes, and safety equipment.