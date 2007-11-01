Cobar Europe names PEM for South Africa

Cobar Europe BV, a global supplier of solder pastes, fluxes, and other electronics soldering materials, announces the appointment of PEM Technologies to represent Cobar products in South Africa.

PEM Technologies has been in operation since 1999, supplying hitech production equipment for SMT and conventional processes into the South and Southern African market. The basis of the company was founded on its working experience over the past sixteen years of electronic manufacturing in the South African market.