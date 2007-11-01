Osram wins patent dispute<br>with Taiwanese LED maker

German based lightening maker OSRAM Opto Semiconductors wins a patent dispute with Taiwanese LED maker Kingbright.

OSRAM claimed infringement of its patents and utility models and the court confirmed three infringements. The court reserved its decision on a patent for the technology for LED packages. As expected, Kingbright has filed an appeal against the initial judgment.



Rüdiger Müller, CEO of OSRAM Opto Semiconductors and Gerd Pokorny, General Counsel of OSRAM GmbH, see the judgment as a further strengthening of the company?s patent strategy. "We will relentlessly pursue any infringements of our intellectual property rights, the basis of our success in the LED sector. Behind our OSRAM patents and utility models lies the knowledge of our company and of our employees, and also a great deal of time and money. Today's judgment supports OSRAM Opto Semiconductors in its consistent efforts to protect its intellectual property throughout the world. OSRAM only recently filed a lawsuit for the infringement of a patent for white LEDs in China against Kingbright who manufacture LEDs here, among other things."



The patents and utility models infringed by Kingbright in Germany relate above all to the production of white LEDs that convert blue light into white light with the aid of a phosphor. OSRAM, as a leading innovator, was one of the first companies at the end of the 1990s to launch white single-chip LEDs on the market. Typical applications for white LEDs include backlighting of displays and interior and exterior lighting for vehicles. Kingbright must no longer market these products. The stocks held in Germany must be destroyed.