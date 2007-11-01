ST & Automotive Communications in JV

Swiss based chip maker STMicroelectronics and Automotive Communications Systems, today announced plans to jointly develop communications integrated circuits for Vehicle and Infrastructure Integration.

The VII initiative is investigating the potential safety benefits of car-to-car and car-to-roadside high-speed communications. Contributors to VII activities include the US Federal Government, state governments, the world’s leading car companies, suppliers, consultants, and others. If successful, the automotive OEMs would roll out on-board equipment on all new vehicles sold in North America and the Federal Government will install infrastructure on major roadways. This program is part of a plan to significantly improve roadway safety and utilization, lower travel times, and provide unprecedented access to information for the driving public.



As a longtime leader in automotive electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, STMicroelectronics brings to the relationship significant technology and product expertise in the automotive semiconductor arena as well as communications and location expertise. ACS brings a patent pending architecture for resolving some of the major challenges facing the VII initiative such as channel access, reliability of communications, and precision vehicle location at a much lower cost than current solutions.



“There is clearly enormous potential for the technology that ACS brings to solving problems facing the VII program,” said Ugo Carena, Corporate VP and General Manager, Automotive Products Group, STMicroelectronics. “STMicroelectronics’ capability in automotive, wireless communication, and location, coupled with ACS’ technology will provide significant advantages to the government, auto companies, and their suppliers.”



“We are excited to be working with a company as well known and capable as STMicroelectronics,” said Milt Baker, CEO of ACS. “The synergy of our technology along with STMicroelectronics’ technology and products will be a key contributor to VII.”