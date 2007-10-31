FCI and Amphenol sign agreements

FCI and Amphenol have entered into second source agreements covering three connector product families: FCI's ZipLine connector system and Amphenol's XCede and Crossbow interconnect platforms.

"The licensing agreements, based on the sharing of innovative patented high speed backplane connector technologies, leverage the respective and complementary strengths of FCI and Amphenol,” commented Jean Lamy, Chairman & CEO of FCI. “Building on the existing AirMax VS relationship, the resulting broadened product offering of each company permits the immediate satisfaction of new market requirements."



“We are very excited about the expanded relationship between Amphenol and FCI as this brings closer together two leading companies in the backplane interconnect market” said Martin Loeffler, Chairman & CEO, Amphenol Corporation.