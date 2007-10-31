Elektrobit choose Mentor Graphics

Finland based Elektrobit Corporation has selected the Catapult C Synthesis product from Mentor Graphics to accelerate creation of its next-generation wireless technology.

EB is using the Catapult C Synthesis product to design advanced wireless hardware, including ultra-high-performance hardware that enables next generation mobile WiMAX. When implementing complex designs like a multiple input/multiple output (MIMO) algorithm, hardware designers must make many micro-architecture decisions that can have a large impact on performance, area or power consumption in the final implementation.



The Catapult C Synthesis tool is the first product to automatically generate RTL from a pure ANSI C++ source where both the core algorithm and interface are untimed. This productivity improvement gives designers time and freedom to automatically perform detailed design exploration of different micro-architectural options and interface scenarios to quickly achieve fully optimized hardware designs for either ASIC or FPGA implementations. Catapult’s SystemC verification extension offers integration to industry standard SystemC verification platforms and tools providing a complete ESL design and verification methodology.



“Companies like EB are designing the backbone of our future communications infrastructure. We are pleased that EB has chosen Catapult C Synthesis to help create their advanced products,” said Simon Bloch, general manager of Mentor Graphics’ Design Creation and Synthesis Division. “Through extensive pilot projects and now production usage at EB, Catapult has been proven to produce high-quality RTL designs far faster than hand-coded methods.”