Spoerle to distribute products from ISSI

Spoerle and Issi have agreed a distribution agreement for Europe. The contract covers marketing and sales for SRAM (Static Random Access Memory), DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and EEPROM (Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory) products from the Californian manufacturer.

The current distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics in France and Italy will now be extended to include Arrow Central Europe and Arrow Northern Europe and thus the whole European continent.



“Spoerle is an important partner for us because of their brand profile and market presence in Europe,” says Glenn Louch, European Managing Director at Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. “In addition, this distributor can draw on their in-depth knowledge to assure an optimal service provision for new and existing clients.”



“The broad spectrum of SRAMs, DRAMs and EEPROMs produced by Issi represents a logical extension to our memory line card. As many manufacturers have dropped out of this segment in the meantime, with Issi we now have a true specialist on board who continues to invest in these areas and offers real long term support,” says Eric Schuck, CEO of Spoerle. Particularly as regards SRAMs, Issi’s products present an excellent alternative to components from manufacturers that have already been discontinued. Many of these memory components are available to full automotive specifications.”