Europlacer appoints distributor for Germany

Europlacer, a designer and manufacturer of SMT placement systems, announces that it has appointed SmartTec GmbH as its exclusive distributor for Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.

SmartTec, formed in 2003, has demonstrated exceptional growth in sales and capability in customer support during the last four years and is now the pre-eminent distributor in the German speaking market. SmartTec already represents several equipment suppliers and the addition of the Europlacer product line broadens its solution base to its customers.



Europlacer and SmartTec pursue similar philosophies of seeking to provide high-productivity solutions and excellent customer support to their customers.



Europlacer Group Managing Director Derek Gaston said, “We are delighted to join with SmartTec. We consider them to be the strongest distributor in the German-speaking territories and we know they share our commitment to excellence. They are exactly the partners we need for the re-establishment of the Europlacer brand in these countries.”



SmartTec Managing Director of Equipment Sales Uwe Geisler said, “We have always supported the Europlacer concept and capability. The introduction of the new iineo machine propels Europlacer into a new level of competitiveness. We are excited about the prospect of building a market share together in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.”