Schweizer Electronic appoints new CEO

According to information that evertiq has received Rainer Hartel the CEO of the German PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic AG resigned on 13th October.

Background was a different opinion about the future company strategy. The supervisory board accepted the resignation. The company will now be lead by the remaining executive board members, Mr Rudolf Schmider and Dr. Marc Schweizer. Dr. Marc Schweizer was appointed chairman of the executive board. The appointment of a further executive board member is planned.