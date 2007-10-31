Exception PCB receives “Best Factory Awards”

Tewkesbury-based Exception PCB, part of electronics manufacturing organization, the Exception Group, is celebrating this week after receiving a hat-trick of accolades at the prestigious Best Factory Awards, which are judged by a number of experts from across British industry, including the renowned Cranfield School of Management.

The organization walked away from the ceremony, held at the Hilton hotel on London’s Park Lane, with three awards – Best Small Company, The Judges’ Special Award and a highly commended certification within its sector for Best Electronics and Electrical Plant.



Craig Wright, chief executive of Exception Group is delighted with the news and noted:

“Everyone at Exception is thrilled with the triple win. The team at PCB is passionate about the quality of service that it delivers to its clients – and that attention to detail starts on the factory floor. ”



“The trio of awards is firm vindication for all of the hard work that has been put in at Tewkesbury over the last twelve months. We will build from here and continue to look for ways to further improve our systems and processes. But this week, just for a moment, we’ll celebrate what is a fabulous achievement.”



Chris Rowlands, part of the judging team and editor of Works Management noted: “It’s a privilege to judge the awards and this year what stood out for me has been the real thirst for improvement shown. We can celebrate these businesses that are on the road to world class; they inspire and motivate the rest of us.”