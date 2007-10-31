Demand for notebooks and monitors to<br>exceed 100 million in Europe in 2008

European IT buyers and consumers will purchase over 100 million large LCDs in 2008, over 40 million notebook PCs and over 60 million monitors, according to forecasts from Meko and DisplaySearch.

"Although TV has become the main application for LCD makers around the world, the world of IT is still a very important market for display makers. LCDs are used in all notebook computers and almost all new monitors for PCs. More than half of all new public displays are now based on LCD technology. Getting the numbers right is critical for everybody in IT. The growth in these applications has created huge challenges in diverse areas: logistics, environmental impact, warranties and supply chains. It has also meant that topics such as import duty on monitors have become high on IT companies' agendas,' said Bob Raikes, Managing Director of Meko Ltd. "Our special pricing offer for the conference expires on October 31, so this is a great time to reserve your place," he added.