Polymer Vision acquires Innos business

Netherland based Polymer Vision has acquired the whole of the business activities of Innos Limited, the manufacturing subcontractor of the company's rollable displays, for an undisclosed sum.

Polymer Vision will triple mobile display sizes over the coming years - while maintaining pocket sized consumer friendly mobile devices.



"Growth in mobile content has us looking at our mobile phones even more than we listen to them, so rollable displays are an exciting solution for everyone" explains Karl McGoldrick, CEO of Polymer Vision. "Replacing glass based displays as the dominant display option for mobile devices is no simple challenge, but that is what Polymer Vision is going to do. With the Innos activities now an integral part of the team, this will happen even faster."



The acquisition comes within one year of Polymer Vision's spin out from Royal Philips Electronics. The Innos business activities will be integrated into Polymer Vision Limited, with the manufacturing facility remaining in its current location at the Millbrook Technology Campus in Southampton, UK.