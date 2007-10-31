Acco names new GM &<br>Vice-President Engineering

France based company Acco has appointed Jean-Luc Bouvresse, former executive of TransEDA, Philips-Semi (NXP) and VLSI Technology, as General Manager and Vice-President of Engineering.

As a semiconductor executive at Intel, VLSI and Philips Semi (NXP), Jean-Luc Bouvresse has continually led his technical and business teams to profitability. He will be in charge of building and deploy the engineering teams so as to capitalize on the fundamental technology elements proven in standard CMOS allowing Acco to develop competitive RF CMOS products in the wireless world. His main challenge will be to execute all the engineering programs and provide products responding on time to the current customers’ expectations. As General Manager, he will be in charge of running the French and Italy offices in all their operational aspects.



“We are very pleased to have Jean-Luc Bouvresse join the Acco executive team.” said Jamie Urquhart, Chief Executive Officer of Acco. “Jean-Luc brings the expertise of strong multinational management with a long experience of dealing with engineering teams-to-supply customer projects. He will be a key asset to the company and will help establish Acco as a major player in this industry”.



“Joining Acco is a great opportunity at this stage of my career” said Jean-Luc. “I have been involved in many submicron CMOS technology designs and have always believed that mixed signal designs were required for higher integrations, as I successfully did in many baseband projects, for example. With Acco, the technical team breaks the technology barrier allowing another and probably the last level of integration presently related to the Analog RF world, using standard CMOS processes. We have here a unique chance to play a key role in the next wireless chips generations with these new integration capabilities. This is exactly where my experience will enable the company to meet the faced challenges."