BB electronics to close plant in Denmark

evertiq reported earlier that Denmark based EMS provider BB Electronics is in talks of a possible plant closure in Sønderborg, Denmark. Now the company has decided to close the plant.

BB Electronics will lay off the entire staff force at the plant in Sønderborg. All the activities in Sønderborg will be transferred to BB Electronics other subsidiaries.



A number of the employees from the Sønderborg plant will still work for the company in customer support and sales in local areas. BB Electronics' subsidiary in Horsens will take on some colleagues from the Sønderborg plant.



According to company CEO Knud Andersen the decision is based on that BB Electronics has became more efficient in Denmark which has caused an over capacity.