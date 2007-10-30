Lego to outsource up to 80% to Flextronics

Toy maker Lego eventually plans to outsource up to 80 per cent of its production to Flextronics.

In 2006 Lego started to outsource some of its production to Flextronics’ plants in Mexico and Eastern Europe. On August 1 2006, Flextronics took over Lego Group's plant in Kladno, Bohemia in Czech Republic.



Now Lego is moving more and more production from Denmark to Flextronics’ plants. According to local media Lego will outsource approximately 80% of all its production to Flextronics. In Denmark Lego will keep the Technic and Bionicle brands in-house.



Companies like Lego are hiring employees from Poland to their plants in the Czech Republic. Workers are mostly coming from the Silesia region in Poland, close to the Czech Republic border.