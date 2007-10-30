DEK launches Dual Lane solution

DEK has launched its new Dual Lane solution, enabling manufacturers to double their output from a line by implementing Dual Lane operation in place of a single lane setup.

Deploying two in-line DEK printers in the configuration, Dual Lane technology delivers double throughput on a reduced line footprint to represent a significant advance over conventional single lane operation, according to a press release from DEK. Traditionally, although dual lane systems have been deployed to meet the demand for more effective boards per hour, the machine layout this requires is space-consuming DEK said. However, in an important breakthrough for manufacturers prioritising ultra high throughput, DEK’s new solution delivers full in-line production at high speed, while occupying a significantly reduced line footprint, according to DEK.



“In today’s competitive climate, it is imperative that manufacturers operate as efficiently as possible,” explains DEK’s David Jefferies. “In practice, this means achieving exceptional throughput and making the most of every inch of your factory floor space. While conventional solutions can achieve the high throughput required for effective competition, they also take up far more space. Since we believe customers have a right to Expect More, we developed our own Dual Lane technology, enhancing manufacturers’ bottom line with the ultimate high throughput, space-saving solution.”



Options for front or rear printing, independently adjustable rail positions and software-controlled rail-width on both lanes eliminate the need for complex installation of printers at the head of the line, delivering an important space-saving advantage according to DEK. DEK’s platform philosophy enables seamless line integration compatible with a range of major equipment vendors.