Qimonda streamlines market strategy

Qimonda has announced the new strategy for its two market brands: The market brand Aeneon will be positioned as a dedicated and separate brand for the channel and retail market.

It will be re-launched as ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ to strengthen the company’s positioning in this market. OEMs will be provided exclusively with memory products under the market brand Qimonda in the future. The introduction of the new ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand image and positioning results from the fact that the channel market differs from the OEM market in terms of service, product requirements as well as customer behaviour patterns.Therefore, Qimonda aims to build-up two powerful and effective marketing approaches geared towards the two different markets respectively.



“With the rebranding, we want to send a clear message to our customers and partners: Qimonda offers premium products under two brands dedicated to two different markets and target groups,” said Thomas Seifert, Chief Operating Officer at Qimonda AG. “With the concentration of our channel & retail business under the renewed ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand we intend to better support our partners’ and customers’ business requirements. In line with this launch, we are introducing additional products under this brand, further underlining our commitment to the channel market.”



The ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ product portfolio will be expanded by power saving registered DIMMs and fully buffered DIMMs for servers in the channel market. Recently, the new Aeneon XTUNE™ DDR3-1333 CL8 memory module was announced which is mainly used in high-end desktop platforms. This product line for the enthusiasts’ PC market will be extended in the future. This expansion shows the commitment to offer a comprehensive set of memory products under the new ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand to meet the needs of the channel market and to open further growth opportunities.



Products with the new ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand can be ordered by distributors from the beginning of November 2007. During a transition period of about three months both the old and the new brand packaging would be available in the market.