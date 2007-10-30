Electronics Production | October 30, 2007
Qimonda streamlines market strategy
Qimonda has announced the new strategy for its two market brands: The market brand Aeneon will be positioned as a dedicated and separate brand for the channel and retail market.
It will be re-launched as ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ to strengthen the company’s positioning in this market. OEMs will be provided exclusively with memory products under the market brand Qimonda in the future. The introduction of the new ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand image and positioning results from the fact that the channel market differs from the OEM market in terms of service, product requirements as well as customer behaviour patterns.Therefore, Qimonda aims to build-up two powerful and effective marketing approaches geared towards the two different markets respectively.
“With the rebranding, we want to send a clear message to our customers and partners: Qimonda offers premium products under two brands dedicated to two different markets and target groups,” said Thomas Seifert, Chief Operating Officer at Qimonda AG. “With the concentration of our channel & retail business under the renewed ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand we intend to better support our partners’ and customers’ business requirements. In line with this launch, we are introducing additional products under this brand, further underlining our commitment to the channel market.”
The ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ product portfolio will be expanded by power saving registered DIMMs and fully buffered DIMMs for servers in the channel market. Recently, the new Aeneon XTUNE™ DDR3-1333 CL8 memory module was announced which is mainly used in high-end desktop platforms. This product line for the enthusiasts’ PC market will be extended in the future. This expansion shows the commitment to offer a comprehensive set of memory products under the new ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand to meet the needs of the channel market and to open further growth opportunities.
Products with the new ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand can be ordered by distributors from the beginning of November 2007. During a transition period of about three months both the old and the new brand packaging would be available in the market.
“With the rebranding, we want to send a clear message to our customers and partners: Qimonda offers premium products under two brands dedicated to two different markets and target groups,” said Thomas Seifert, Chief Operating Officer at Qimonda AG. “With the concentration of our channel & retail business under the renewed ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand we intend to better support our partners’ and customers’ business requirements. In line with this launch, we are introducing additional products under this brand, further underlining our commitment to the channel market.”
The ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ product portfolio will be expanded by power saving registered DIMMs and fully buffered DIMMs for servers in the channel market. Recently, the new Aeneon XTUNE™ DDR3-1333 CL8 memory module was announced which is mainly used in high-end desktop platforms. This product line for the enthusiasts’ PC market will be extended in the future. This expansion shows the commitment to offer a comprehensive set of memory products under the new ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand to meet the needs of the channel market and to open further growth opportunities.
Products with the new ‘Aeneon by Qimonda’ brand can be ordered by distributors from the beginning of November 2007. During a transition period of about three months both the old and the new brand packaging would be available in the market.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments