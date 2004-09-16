Infineon fined for price fixing

German Infineon Technologies has been fined 131m euros by a US court after pleading guilty to one count of price-fixing.

The US Department of Justice said Infineon, had taken part in an "international conspiracy" to fix prices between 1999 and 2002. The firm has agreed to co-operate with the Department in its investigation into the pricing of memory chips. The penalty is the largest criminal fine in a Department of Justice case in three years, BBC News reports.



"This case sends the message that high-tech price-fixing cartels will not be tolerated," said US Attorney General John Ashcroft.