Continental to transfer some<br>production to the Philippines

German based automotive firm Continental has decided to relocate some of its production lines from Europe and the United States to the Philippines.

The company plans to relocate some production lines in the automotive electronics application. According to Heinz-Gerhard Wente, member of the Continental’s board. Continental is also expanding its operations in the Philippines.



“The Philippines is the main production hub in Asia. We have to be globally active. Our people must be able to produce and learn with us. This part of the world is very capable in electronics. We are also commercially driven since the labor conditions here fit the global standards,” Heinz-Gerhard Wente told Manilastandardtoday. With this decision Continental expects to double its exports this year.