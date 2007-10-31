NXP ships 500 Millionth RF<br>CMOS transceiver for Mobiles

NXP Semiconductors has announced the shipment of its 500 millionth Aero RF CMOS transceiver to the mobile handset market.

Of this 500 million, some 100 million were shipped in the past seven months alone, of the company’s acquisition earlier this year of the cellular operations of Silicon Laboratories. The shipments include sales of stand-alone RF CMOS transceivers and those integrated as part of NXP’s comprehensive cellular system platforms.



“This milestone shows how well we have integrated Silicon Laboratories’ cellular operations into NXP. We are witnessing the return on investment made to achieve scale and innovation power. We will continue to take necessary steps to build leadership in mobile communication,” said Marc Cetto, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Mobile & Personal business at NXP Semiconductors. “The availability of RF CMOS solutions within NXP that can scale in the same time frame with digital basebands to fine line CMOS gives NXP the rare ability to create highly integrated single-chip cellular products meeting the strict performance requirements of the market. We expect to leverage this success in RF CMOS, capturing additional market share, expanding our current single-chip offering, and becoming a more formidable player than ever before.”