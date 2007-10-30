Sysgo and Systerel in partnership

Sysgo and France based company Systerel has announced a new partnership based on complementary offerings and a similar core business synergy.

Sysgo has for several years constructed their business model around in-house COTS products like ELinOS and PikeOS sales and an expansion of global coverage. The French office has seen significant growth, especially in the avionics and defense areas.



”We share with Sysgo many things like the areas of expertise, the target markets, and the way we handle customer relationships,” says François Bustany, CEO of Systerel. “We had the opportunity to evaluate their products. They are impressively innovative and meeting the expectations of our customers, who are particularly demanding in terms of safety and security. What makes our partnership look even more promising is today actual requests for this type of offering in new industrial sectors.”



“Because of the great success of our product lines, especially our virtualization solution for safe and secure embedded real time based on our PikeOS micro-kernel, we are facing an increasing number of requests for assistance and project support”, said Jacques Brygier, VP Marketing at Sysgo. “We have been impressed by the complementary nature and the very high level of Systerel’s core competence, and we consider they would be the ideal partner to participate in our growth.”



The terms of the agreement are not disclosed but starting today, Systerel will actively promote PikeOS and ELinOS product lines, and Sysgo will involve its new partner in handling new opportunities.