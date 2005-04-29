Airbee and Radiocrafts partner for ZigBee solutions

Norway based Radiocrafts AS and North US based Airbee Wireless Inc. have announced a teaming arrangement to deliver “out-of-the-box” ZigBee-ready solutions.

Airbee will supply its enabling intelligent software on Radiocrafts’ highly sophisticated ZigBee-ready module platforms. The parties have executed a license agreement for Airbee’s embedded ZigBee-ready network software. This teaming will offer a readymade platform for integrators and OEMs looking for turnkey ZigBee solutions through the use of ZigBee-ready module platforms.