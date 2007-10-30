Videoton affected by power black out

On Monday morning the city of Kaposvar in Hungary was without power due to a faulty fuse.

Major hospitals, waterworks, banks, shopping malls and manufacturers was affected by this and one of the is the Hungarian based EMS provider Videoton, local media report. According to disaster management director Gyorgy Heizler the power was down between 08:30 and 09:30 local time. He said that EMS provider Videoton had a serious problem with components burning in their moulds.