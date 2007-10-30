Kontron Malaysia chooses Valor

Israel based company Valor Computerized Systems Ltd will be implementing its DFM (Design for Manufacturability) software for PCB layout design verification at the Penang, Malaysia branch of Kontron Manufacturing Services.

Dr. Sam Quah Sin Chye, CEO at Kontron Malaysia commented: ”The decision to choose Valor was the result of good business sense: Valor’s DFM ability to analyze and verify optimal designs before moving forward with new product development will enable us to reduce and eliminate the need for re-spins. This will speed up manufacturing-to-market time, multiply yield, lower costs, and improve the quality of products we offer to our customers.”



The solution installed at Kontron Malaysia will be complemented by Valor’s Part Library (VPL) service – a library of accurate geometric data of more than 35 million components for increased accuracy of DFM analysis.



Commenting on the deal, KH Ong, President of Valor Far East said: “We are very pleased that Kontron has selected Valor for their DFM solution, a preferred and proven choice by many esteemed enterprise in the electronics design and assembly arena. We are looking forward to working with Kontron in implementing the solution and achieving the targeted improvements as described by Dr Sam”.