Electronics Production | October 30, 2007
Enics Targets the Top Three
Enics Group, a Switzerland based EMS provider focused on industrial and medical electronics, has reached the top five among the largest EMS providers within the global industrial sector. Now the company aims to be within the top three.
Enics and ZTS Elektronika, a Slovakian EMS company, did complete the transaction of purchase of asset in Nova Dubnica earlier this month. With this transaction Enics expands its Eastern European presence and increase capacity to serve customers both in Central and Western Europe. The Slovakian factory has a production surface of 5000 square meters including manufacturing assets including two SMT lines and and 150 experienced people. Enics estimates that the operation is up and running efficiently during the last quarter this year.
Enics held its second edition of “Enics Fair” on October 10-11 in Malmö, Sweden. This An event is dedicated to the company’s customers, suppliers and partners. One of the most important topics of this event was to show the importance of cooperation and team work across the whole supply chain. The key staff from the Slovakian plant was also represented at Enics Fair. Mr. Reijo Itkonen, CEO of Enics Group told evertiq that the deal with ZTS Elektronika was closed on October 1 and that they now already are integrated in the Enics family.
Enics is a company which started out only three and a half years ago. And it is growing extraordinariyly fast. Mr. Adam Pick, Senior Analyst on US based Analyst firm was one of the many speakers during Enics Fair. He made a comment on the growth of Enics. “The competitors of Enics don’t like it, and they are coming after them”.
A year ago Enics was ranked number eight among the world’s largest EMS companies within the Industrial sector. Back then, Enics had an ambition to be number five. “We are number five now”, Mr. Itkonen said. We do have a program now to be within the top three. It’s more challenging then to go from number five to top three, but we will get there”.
Enics Fair would most probably happen again next year. Any specific details or location of the next years Enics Fair has not yet been determined. “This year the show was excellent as we would have expected. Now we have the top level management people among our visitors who want to get to the real understanding of what we do here at Enics. Our focus is in here. At Traditional trade shows, there is limited time to really focus on customers/suppliers are taking your focus away, here we know we have exactly those people that we have invited”, Mr. Itkonen concluded.
Enics held its second edition of “Enics Fair” on October 10-11 in Malmö, Sweden. This An event is dedicated to the company’s customers, suppliers and partners. One of the most important topics of this event was to show the importance of cooperation and team work across the whole supply chain. The key staff from the Slovakian plant was also represented at Enics Fair. Mr. Reijo Itkonen, CEO of Enics Group told evertiq that the deal with ZTS Elektronika was closed on October 1 and that they now already are integrated in the Enics family.
Enics is a company which started out only three and a half years ago. And it is growing extraordinariyly fast. Mr. Adam Pick, Senior Analyst on US based Analyst firm was one of the many speakers during Enics Fair. He made a comment on the growth of Enics. “The competitors of Enics don’t like it, and they are coming after them”.
A year ago Enics was ranked number eight among the world’s largest EMS companies within the Industrial sector. Back then, Enics had an ambition to be number five. “We are number five now”, Mr. Itkonen said. We do have a program now to be within the top three. It’s more challenging then to go from number five to top three, but we will get there”.
Enics Fair would most probably happen again next year. Any specific details or location of the next years Enics Fair has not yet been determined. “This year the show was excellent as we would have expected. Now we have the top level management people among our visitors who want to get to the real understanding of what we do here at Enics. Our focus is in here. At Traditional trade shows, there is limited time to really focus on customers/suppliers are taking your focus away, here we know we have exactly those people that we have invited”, Mr. Itkonen concluded.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments