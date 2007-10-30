Enics Targets the Top Three

Enics Group, a Switzerland based EMS provider focused on industrial and medical electronics, has reached the top five among the largest EMS providers within the global industrial sector. Now the company aims to be within the top three.

Enics and ZTS Elektronika, a Slovakian EMS company, did complete the transaction of purchase of asset in Nova Dubnica earlier this month. With this transaction Enics expands its Eastern European presence and increase capacity to serve customers both in Central and Western Europe. The Slovakian factory has a production surface of 5000 square meters including manufacturing assets including two SMT lines and and 150 experienced people. Enics estimates that the operation is up and running efficiently during the last quarter this year.



Enics held its second edition of “Enics Fair” on October 10-11 in Malmö, Sweden. This An event is dedicated to the company’s customers, suppliers and partners. One of the most important topics of this event was to show the importance of cooperation and team work across the whole supply chain. The key staff from the Slovakian plant was also represented at Enics Fair. Mr. Reijo Itkonen, CEO of Enics Group told evertiq that the deal with ZTS Elektronika was closed on October 1 and that they now already are integrated in the Enics family.



Enics is a company which started out only three and a half years ago. And it is growing extraordinariyly fast. Mr. Adam Pick, Senior Analyst on US based Analyst firm was one of the many speakers during Enics Fair. He made a comment on the growth of Enics. “The competitors of Enics don’t like it, and they are coming after them”.



A year ago Enics was ranked number eight among the world’s largest EMS companies within the Industrial sector. Back then, Enics had an ambition to be number five. “We are number five now”, Mr. Itkonen said. We do have a program now to be within the top three. It’s more challenging then to go from number five to top three, but we will get there”.



Enics Fair would most probably happen again next year. Any specific details or location of the next years Enics Fair has not yet been determined. “This year the show was excellent as we would have expected. Now we have the top level management people among our visitors who want to get to the real understanding of what we do here at Enics. Our focus is in here. At Traditional trade shows, there is limited time to really focus on customers/suppliers are taking your focus away, here we know we have exactly those people that we have invited”, Mr. Itkonen concluded.