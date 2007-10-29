Cyncrona centralizes spare part inventory

Sweden based Cyncrona Group has centralized the spare part inventory to Sweden. The central warehouse in Sweden, Norsborg, provides spare parts to customers in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the Baltic States.

The centralized inventory offers a spare part assortment of 3500 articles. It facilitates a more efficient spare part purchasing and inventory management which provides improved services and delivery precision to the customers, Cyncrona writes in a press release. Cyncrona markets production equipment and material for production of PCB's to the electronics industry in the Nordic and Baltic countries.