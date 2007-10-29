PVA TePla acquires KSI

PVA TePla AG, Asslar, today took over the entire KSI Group, Herborn. Together with its subsidiary SAMTEC GmbH, Aalen, the company develops, produces and distributes ultrasound microscopes worldwide.

The scanning acoustic microscopes of modular construction are employed in the nondestructive inspection of materials, for example of composite semiconductors and silicon ingots for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industry. KSI GmbH, which originates from the Leica industrial group, develops ultrasound-based analysis systems of up to 2 GHz, with which materials can be inspected in a nondestructive way for defectiveness.wafer



In particular, the merger of both companies generates synergy effects in the technology development between PVA TePla, as a manufacturer of crystal growing systems for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries, and the KSI Group. The Vacuum Systems and Plasma Systems divisions are also benefiting. "These unique measuring devices represent outstanding products for our customers in all business areas. Customers from the hard metal industry, chip and MEMS production can now inspect their products in a three-dimensional and nondestructive manner and at microscopic definition. Experts also predict a great future for this device in medical technology," explained the CEO of the PVA TePla AG, Peter Abel.



The integration of the KSI Group into PVA TePla AG also ensures the company further solid growth and the opportunity to more quickly implement the essential structures for the realization of that growth. A contribution to sales of EUR 5 million to EUR 6 million and a positive earnings contribution are expected for 2008. The company anticipates growth in two-digit percent figures for the following years. The companies have agreed confidentiality on the purchase price.