Heavy investments in Italy says<br>Somacis' Mr. Bracceschi

In a interview with evertiq Mr. Paolo Bracceschi General Manager at SOMACIS pcb industries’ explanes which changes at SOMACIS Italy stand out the most, investments, goals and focuses, market segments and the Joint Venture with Graphic PLC.

Question: Mr. Bracceschi what changes at Somacis Italy stand out the most?

SOMACIS Italy has always focused on technology and service. We see this continuing into the future, offering the market advanced technological know how together with qualified support. We all know the dynamics of the electronic industry in the Western markets, and in particular that of printed circuit boards. The challenge that SOMACIS is facing up to, with great success, is that of qualifying and raising its technological capabilities by offering the clients high tech products with co-design and co-engineering services. In this way the group is orientating itself towards the development of its commercial side, aimed directly at covering the market segments in both Europe and the States, which need Partner-sources with the characteristics SOMACIS is able to provide.



Question: Have you any plans for more investments in Italy?

We are currently investing heavily in Manfredonia, in the South of Italy, where we already have another production plant. These investments in Manfredonia will bring us to the completion, by spring 2008, of a new plant, entirely given over to the production of sample and small series high tech Chip Scale Packages.



Question: Have you any plans for more investments in equipment in all of your production plants?

In all of our plants, Castelfidardo and Manfredonia in Italy, Dongguan City in China, and Sao Paulo in Brazil, we are either planning to or we are currently making relevant investments in machinery and installations, which will give us the edge in both diverse and specific competition.



Question: What are the new goals focused by the Somacis?

We intend to strengthen our commercial presence in Asia and the States, qualifying our presence in these markets, which are strategic for the future of the group, by offering ourselves as the ideal partner, able to best support the client for the increasingly exacting demands of industrialisation and technological development of products regarding “printed circuit” components.



Question: Which market segments are the most important for Somacis?

The segments that currently, and more so in the near future will increasingly require the application of technologically advanced printed circuit boards, such as Telecom, Aviation, Aerospace, Electro-medical and Safety.



Question: How do you see the Joint Venture between Somacis and Graphic PLC?

Total compatibility, both from the technology and range of products we offer to the sectors each company currently supplies. Also the combination of the commercial side will serve to ease the entry of one or the other of the partners’ entry into a target market, depending on who is already operative that place.



Question: Given that marketing relationship expecially in the B-to-B (Business to Business) context is gaining more and more interest, how do you manage customer's relationships?

We aim to be the qualified technological partner for our clients, a partner able to guarantee local specialized support in all corners of the world, thanks to the production facilities we have on three continents and our international sales network. Our absolute goal is the continual improvement of our products and services whilst developing a solid working partnership with the client through the constant exchange of information. We are working to strengthen our technical support and co-engineering services and, with regular customer satisfaction questionnaires, we are monitoring the perception of quality of our work.