PCB | October 29, 2007
Heavy investments in Italy says<br>Somacis' Mr. Bracceschi
In a interview with evertiq Mr. Paolo Bracceschi General Manager at SOMACIS pcb industries’ explanes which changes at SOMACIS Italy stand out the most, investments, goals and focuses, market segments and the Joint Venture with Graphic PLC.
Question: Mr. Bracceschi what changes at Somacis Italy stand out the most?
SOMACIS Italy has always focused on technology and service. We see this continuing into the future, offering the market advanced technological know how together with qualified support. We all know the dynamics of the electronic industry in the Western markets, and in particular that of printed circuit boards. The challenge that SOMACIS is facing up to, with great success, is that of qualifying and raising its technological capabilities by offering the clients high tech products with co-design and co-engineering services. In this way the group is orientating itself towards the development of its commercial side, aimed directly at covering the market segments in both Europe and the States, which need Partner-sources with the characteristics SOMACIS is able to provide.
Question: Have you any plans for more investments in Italy?
We are currently investing heavily in Manfredonia, in the South of Italy, where we already have another production plant. These investments in Manfredonia will bring us to the completion, by spring 2008, of a new plant, entirely given over to the production of sample and small series high tech Chip Scale Packages.
Question: Have you any plans for more investments in equipment in all of your production plants?
In all of our plants, Castelfidardo and Manfredonia in Italy, Dongguan City in China, and Sao Paulo in Brazil, we are either planning to or we are currently making relevant investments in machinery and installations, which will give us the edge in both diverse and specific competition.
Question: What are the new goals focused by the Somacis?
We intend to strengthen our commercial presence in Asia and the States, qualifying our presence in these markets, which are strategic for the future of the group, by offering ourselves as the ideal partner, able to best support the client for the increasingly exacting demands of industrialisation and technological development of products regarding “printed circuit” components.
Question: Which market segments are the most important for Somacis?
The segments that currently, and more so in the near future will increasingly require the application of technologically advanced printed circuit boards, such as Telecom, Aviation, Aerospace, Electro-medical and Safety.
Question: How do you see the Joint Venture between Somacis and Graphic PLC?
Total compatibility, both from the technology and range of products we offer to the sectors each company currently supplies. Also the combination of the commercial side will serve to ease the entry of one or the other of the partners’ entry into a target market, depending on who is already operative that place.
Question: Given that marketing relationship expecially in the B-to-B (Business to Business) context is gaining more and more interest, how do you manage customer's relationships?
We aim to be the qualified technological partner for our clients, a partner able to guarantee local specialized support in all corners of the world, thanks to the production facilities we have on three continents and our international sales network. Our absolute goal is the continual improvement of our products and services whilst developing a solid working partnership with the client through the constant exchange of information. We are working to strengthen our technical support and co-engineering services and, with regular customer satisfaction questionnaires, we are monitoring the perception of quality of our work.
SOMACIS Italy has always focused on technology and service. We see this continuing into the future, offering the market advanced technological know how together with qualified support. We all know the dynamics of the electronic industry in the Western markets, and in particular that of printed circuit boards. The challenge that SOMACIS is facing up to, with great success, is that of qualifying and raising its technological capabilities by offering the clients high tech products with co-design and co-engineering services. In this way the group is orientating itself towards the development of its commercial side, aimed directly at covering the market segments in both Europe and the States, which need Partner-sources with the characteristics SOMACIS is able to provide.
Question: Have you any plans for more investments in Italy?
We are currently investing heavily in Manfredonia, in the South of Italy, where we already have another production plant. These investments in Manfredonia will bring us to the completion, by spring 2008, of a new plant, entirely given over to the production of sample and small series high tech Chip Scale Packages.
Question: Have you any plans for more investments in equipment in all of your production plants?
In all of our plants, Castelfidardo and Manfredonia in Italy, Dongguan City in China, and Sao Paulo in Brazil, we are either planning to or we are currently making relevant investments in machinery and installations, which will give us the edge in both diverse and specific competition.
Question: What are the new goals focused by the Somacis?
We intend to strengthen our commercial presence in Asia and the States, qualifying our presence in these markets, which are strategic for the future of the group, by offering ourselves as the ideal partner, able to best support the client for the increasingly exacting demands of industrialisation and technological development of products regarding “printed circuit” components.
Question: Which market segments are the most important for Somacis?
The segments that currently, and more so in the near future will increasingly require the application of technologically advanced printed circuit boards, such as Telecom, Aviation, Aerospace, Electro-medical and Safety.
Question: How do you see the Joint Venture between Somacis and Graphic PLC?
Total compatibility, both from the technology and range of products we offer to the sectors each company currently supplies. Also the combination of the commercial side will serve to ease the entry of one or the other of the partners’ entry into a target market, depending on who is already operative that place.
Question: Given that marketing relationship expecially in the B-to-B (Business to Business) context is gaining more and more interest, how do you manage customer's relationships?
We aim to be the qualified technological partner for our clients, a partner able to guarantee local specialized support in all corners of the world, thanks to the production facilities we have on three continents and our international sales network. Our absolute goal is the continual improvement of our products and services whilst developing a solid working partnership with the client through the constant exchange of information. We are working to strengthen our technical support and co-engineering services and, with regular customer satisfaction questionnaires, we are monitoring the perception of quality of our work.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments