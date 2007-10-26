Singapore chosen for new solar cell complex

Norway based Renewable Energy Corporation ASA (REC) has completed its site selection project and decided to establish its new worldscale integrated solar manufacturing complex in Singapore.

The manufacturing complex will be developed in stages. It will incorporate wafer, cell and module production facilities and will have the potential of becoming the world's largest complex of its kind. Fully developed, the manufacturing complex could hold a production capacity of up to 1.5 GW.



The decision on Singapore was made after a comprehensive 9 months' process involving screening of more than 200 possible locations, followed by due diligence of close to 20 of them and finally negotiations with a handful of sites. REC has finalized with EDB a comprehensive support package, including incentives and grants, in the areas of tax, R&D and process improvement, as well as human resources recruitment and training. For REC, Singapore represents the ideal balance between financial return, risks and future opportunities.