Anglia opens LED division

Anglia has announced the launch of Anglia Lighting, a new division dedicated to providing a broad range of products, backed up by highly competent technical support, to manufacturers, contractors and installers of LED lighting systems.

Anglia has built up a strong presence in optoelectronics, with a portfolio that includes LEDs from Cree and Avago Technologies; drive circuitry from Zetex and Power Integrations; microcontrollers from ST and Microchip; thermal management products in the form of heatsinks from Aavid Thermalloy and Calinar; and fans from NMB Minebea. In addition,



Anglia has partnerships with a supplier of aluminium clad PCBs and a range of optics from Polymer Optics, who can provide standard or customised lenses to give optimum performance for a particular lighting design. These are all critical components that need to be properly integrated into the design in order to meet the overall performance specification.