Test Research open ofiice in Germany

Test Research has opened an office in Konstanz, Germany. This new European branch extends the Taipei-based

company's global reach.

In addition to its offices in Taiwan and China, the company has also sales and support offices in Southeast Asia and the United States.



"We've opened this office now to better serve the evolving needs of current and future customers throughout Europe," said Wesley Wang, VP of International Business Development for TRI. "After establishing a strong presence with Asian manufacturers and creating a solid foothold in the Americas, we can now turn our attention to the dynamic European market.