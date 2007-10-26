Molex Expands Copper Flex Circuit & Assembly Production Capability

Molex Incorporated has begun production at its new US facility in St. Paul, Minn. from high speed signals to power requirements.

Molex relocated to the new facility from the former Century Circuits operation Molex acquired in 2006. The new, expanded facility offers improved manufacturing process flow and provides more than double the production capacity for Copper Flex Products. The company has also made significant investments in new equipment to ensure that the facility is both more efficient and capable of producing expanded product technologies for the future.



The new facility features improved temperature and humidity controls that provide the capability to produce multi-layer flex products with more than 20 layers, which is more than a 10 percent increase in circuit density. Molex can now also prototype and manufacture rigid flex assemblies under one roof.