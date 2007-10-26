Salcomp has produced over a billion chargers

Over its history of charger manufacture, Salcomp has made over one billion chargers. The billionth charger was completed at Salcomp’s plant in China on 25 October 2007.

”We made our first mobile phone charger in 1988. Throughout the 1990s the production volumes were small compared with the current level; rapid growth on the charger market began in the 21st century. From 1990 to 1999 we made a total of some 100 million chargers, whereas from 2000 till today the corresponding figure is close to 900 million,” says Pekka Kyyriäinen who has been with Salcomp since 1995 and is currently in charge of production in China.



From the beginning, Salcomp has focused on chargers based on the environmentally friendly switch mode technology. Introduced first by Salcomp in 1988, switch mode technology has now nearly completely replaced the older linear technology in mobile phone charging.



Manufacturing one billion chargers and delivering them to customers around the world has also called for strong logistics, which is one of Salcomp’s key success factors. The making of one billion chargers has involved approximately 49 billion components and, for example, 1.8 million kilometres of cable.