Incap investigating possible sale of facilities

Incap is looking into selling its production and office facilities in Helsinki, Vuokatti and Kempele, Finland.

The company has given a respective assignment to Catella Property Oy. If the sale of the facilities is realised, Incap will continue operating in the same facilities under a lease arrangement. If realised, the facility sales are expected to have a positive effect on Incap's financial result.