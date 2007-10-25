Electronics Production | October 25, 2007
Scanfil shows a 10% decrease in turnover
The Group's turnover in January – September was EUR 170.2 (190.0) million, showing a decrease of 10% over the previous year. Distribution of turnover based on the location of customers was as follows: Finland 42 (43)%, rest of Europe 26 (28)%, Asia 30 (26)%, USA 1 (1)% and the others 1 (2)%.
The Chinese plants' sales accounted for 41% of the Group's total sales in the review period, including the deliveries to the Group's other plants (32% in the corresponding period last year). A little over half of all staff work in the Chinese subsidiaries, and on 30 September 2007, the proportion of the Group's employees working in foreign subsidiaries was 74%.
The reorganisation of Scanfil's Finnish production activities was completed during the review period. Production was terminated in both Äänekoski and Oulu at the end of the third quarter. The plants' production was transferred to the
Group's other units in a controlled way, and the measures did not lead to significant additional expenses. The Äänekoski plant property was sold after the review period in October. Measures have been initiated to sell the Oulu plant property. During the review period, Scanfil announced that it is investigating the possibility to sell the plant properties in Vantaa, Estonia and Hungary. If these properties were sold, the plants would continue their current operations as tenants, and the sale of the properties would not have effects on their operations.
Scanfil set as its goal for 2007 to maintain its profitability and improve its efficiency. In a situation where price competition is fierce, the company has focused on maintaining its profitability by paying particular attention to
product-level profitability, and has managed to retain it at a satisfactory level. Operating profit amounted to EUR 13.1 (8.7) million, representing 7.7 (4.6)% of turnover. The result for the review period was EUR 10.7 (5.2) million.
Earnings per share were EUR 0.18 (0.09), and return on investment was 13.3 (8.4)%. A total of EUR 1.3 million of non-recurring income items have been recorded for the ongoing year, most of which are profits from the sale of fixed assets.
Write-downs of the material and product stores of terminated products totalled EUR 1.8 million. Last year's result was burdened by a non-recurring expense item of EUR 7.6 million related to the termination of the Belgian subsidiary's production.
Turnover in July – September was EUR 59.1 (67.5) million. Operating profit in the third quarter totalled EUR 5.6 (7.0) million, representing 9.4 (10.4)% of turnover. The result for July – September includes EUR 0.3 million of positive non-recurring items.As regards terminated products, a write-down of EUR 0.8 million was made in the third quarter for material and product stores.
Owing to the structure of the company's operations, the effects of changes in exchange rates on the result were minimal. If the US dollar remains weak or continues to weaken, it will mainly have a declining impact on the turnover and expenses of the Asian operations. Changes in the US dollar exchange rate will not have a significant effect on the relative profitability of the Asian operations.
The Group enjoys a strong financial position. Liabilities amounted to EUR 48.5 (71.8) million, EUR 41.0 (54.3) million of which were non-interest-bearing and EUR 7.5 (17.5) million interest-bearing. Liquid cash assets totalled EUR 42.0 (39.2) million. The equity ration was 73.0 (63.8)% and gearing –26.4 (-17.1)%. Cash flow from operating activities in the review period was positive at EUR 13.6 (12.5) million.
Gross investments in fixed assets totalled EUR 1.2 (5.6) million, which is 0.7 (2.9)% of turnover. Investments consists mainly machinery and equipment purchases. Depreciations were EUR 5.6 (6.6) million.
The reorganisation of Scanfil's Finnish production activities was completed during the review period. Production was terminated in both Äänekoski and Oulu at the end of the third quarter. The plants' production was transferred to the
Group's other units in a controlled way, and the measures did not lead to significant additional expenses. The Äänekoski plant property was sold after the review period in October. Measures have been initiated to sell the Oulu plant property. During the review period, Scanfil announced that it is investigating the possibility to sell the plant properties in Vantaa, Estonia and Hungary. If these properties were sold, the plants would continue their current operations as tenants, and the sale of the properties would not have effects on their operations.
Scanfil set as its goal for 2007 to maintain its profitability and improve its efficiency. In a situation where price competition is fierce, the company has focused on maintaining its profitability by paying particular attention to
product-level profitability, and has managed to retain it at a satisfactory level. Operating profit amounted to EUR 13.1 (8.7) million, representing 7.7 (4.6)% of turnover. The result for the review period was EUR 10.7 (5.2) million.
Earnings per share were EUR 0.18 (0.09), and return on investment was 13.3 (8.4)%. A total of EUR 1.3 million of non-recurring income items have been recorded for the ongoing year, most of which are profits from the sale of fixed assets.
Write-downs of the material and product stores of terminated products totalled EUR 1.8 million. Last year's result was burdened by a non-recurring expense item of EUR 7.6 million related to the termination of the Belgian subsidiary's production.
Turnover in July – September was EUR 59.1 (67.5) million. Operating profit in the third quarter totalled EUR 5.6 (7.0) million, representing 9.4 (10.4)% of turnover. The result for July – September includes EUR 0.3 million of positive non-recurring items.As regards terminated products, a write-down of EUR 0.8 million was made in the third quarter for material and product stores.
Owing to the structure of the company's operations, the effects of changes in exchange rates on the result were minimal. If the US dollar remains weak or continues to weaken, it will mainly have a declining impact on the turnover and expenses of the Asian operations. Changes in the US dollar exchange rate will not have a significant effect on the relative profitability of the Asian operations.
The Group enjoys a strong financial position. Liabilities amounted to EUR 48.5 (71.8) million, EUR 41.0 (54.3) million of which were non-interest-bearing and EUR 7.5 (17.5) million interest-bearing. Liquid cash assets totalled EUR 42.0 (39.2) million. The equity ration was 73.0 (63.8)% and gearing –26.4 (-17.1)%. Cash flow from operating activities in the review period was positive at EUR 13.6 (12.5) million.
Gross investments in fixed assets totalled EUR 1.2 (5.6) million, which is 0.7 (2.9)% of turnover. Investments consists mainly machinery and equipment purchases. Depreciations were EUR 5.6 (6.6) million.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments