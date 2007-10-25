PCB | October 25, 2007
Mania & Eastek sign OEM agreement
Mania Technologie Belgium NV and Eastek announced recently that the two companies have signed an OEM agreement under which Eastek will offer Mania's CAM software as part of its software product range for the PCB industry.
Scott Lin, President of Eastek, explained: "Our goal is to provide complete solutions for rigid and flexible circuit fabrication. To achieve this goal, we saw the need to complement our own extensive line of planning software with a world-class CAM tooling package. After evaluating a number of CAM products we concluded that Mania's UCAM range would offer our customers the most powerful combination of price and functionality. We are pleased to have signed this agreement with Mania enabling us to offer and support this successful CAM software as an integral part of our product portfolio.
Mr. Scott Lin added: "We were especially impressed by UCAM's powerful Java-based scripting capabilities. These offer faster, more secure and more flexible custom automation than any other CAM software in our industry. UCAM will allow us to offer our customers an automated front-end solution individually tailored to deliver their production tools more quickly and at lower cost.
Karel Tavernier, Head of Mania Technologie's Software Business Unit, continues: "Our agreement with Eastek opens up a new channel for sales, support and custom automation. Working with our own direct sales and support team, Eastek will give our customers a wider choice of supplier partners. As Eastek is well-established in the PCB industry in Taiwan and China, this agreement will immediately introduce Mania's field-proven CAM solutions to important new customers. At the same time our users will benefit from Eastek's expertise in configuring software to meet the precise needs of their customers."
