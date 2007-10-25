Rune Glavare appointed acting CEO of PartnerTech

Sweden based EMS Provider PartnerTech will have a new CEO. The Acting CEO will be Rune Glavare, currently a member of the Board of Directors. Mikael Jonson is leaving his position as CEO.

Mr. Glavare - who is on a number of boards, including PartnerTech - is a former Senior Vice President of Sanmina Europe, a leading international contract manufacturer.



The process of hiring a new CEO for PartnerTech has begun.



"After nine years as PartnerTech CEO, Mr. Jonson has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges," says Board Chairman Patrik Tigerschiöld. "During his tenure as CEO, PartnerTech’s sales have risen from less than SEK 600 million to approximately SEK 3 billion. During the same period, the company has strategically advanced its position and broadened its geographic coverage."