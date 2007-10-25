DfR Solutions adds representive in Europe

DfR Solutions Deborah has announced the addition of Klaus Hagen to the company's staff. Hagen will be responsible for technical sales in German-speaking countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

"Due to increasing customer demand, we made the decision to add representation in Europe," said Dr. Craig Hillman, DfR Solutions' CEO and Managing Partner. "We are excited to partner with Klaus Hagen on this new endeavor. Klaus has extensive expertise in electronics development, with an emphasis on new product development. With him on board, we now have the representation in Europe to better serve our existing clients, and to build awareness of the broad range of turnkey services DfR Solutions can offer to new clients."



Hagen has 20 years of experience in design and new product development of industrial electronics and systems. His specific R & D activities include analog and digital hardware, and system design, including software and ASIC development. Prior to starting his own business, Entwicklungs Management Klaus Hagen, he held R & D and management positions at a variety of electronics companies in Germany, including Triumph-Adler, AG, Eberle GmbH, and GE Fanuc Eberle Automation GmbH. He is currently an assistant professor at the BA-Stuttgart.