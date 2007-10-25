Hirose presents second award to Abacus

Hirose has declared Abacus Group its top distributor for the second year in a row, and presented the Group with its Distributor of the Year award for 2006/7.

According to Hirose Distribution Manager, Wendy Leigh, “We are scientific in our approach to this award, with a detailed scoring system covering all aspects of our relationship with our distributors. Overall sales and growth are clearly one aspect, but relationship with customers, new projects identified, customer service and pro-active marketing initiatives are also significant. Hirose extends its warm congratulations to Abacus Group, who again emerged as the strongest distributor in our network this year.



Caroline Clayton-Jones, Emech Marketing Manager at Abacus, responded, “We are proud to receive this recognition from one of the world’s leading connector manufacturer. Hirose is widely recognised for outstanding quality and first rate service, and we are greatly honoured to receive their Distributor of the Year award again.”