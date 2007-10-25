Sanmina-SCI Guadalajara receives<br>national labor award

Sanmina-SCI has announced that its Mexico operations has received the National Labor Award for its excellence in developing a work environment that fosters the levels of employee involvement and success in Mexico during 2006.

The distinguished award was presented to Sanmina-SCI by the Secretary of Labor of Mexico, Javier Lozano Alarcon, on behalf of the President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon Hinojosa, during a presentation ceremony in Guadalajara.



"This is another key milestone for Sanmina-SCI's Mexico Operations and exemplifies our commitment to creating a work environment that encourages innovative thinking and collaboration among our employees," said Marco Gonzalez Hagelsieb, Sanmina-SCI's Senior Vice President of Mexico Operations. "Everyone at Sanmina-SCI contributes to quality processes to increase customer satisfaction, reduce cost, maintain production output, and uphold manufacturing and delivery excellence each and every day. Sanmina-SCI Mexico is truly honored to receive this award and we look forward to achieving new levels of success in the future."



"This award is the direct result of a corporate culture that encourages proactive thinking and team building through training programs that stimulate creativity, innovation and productivity. I am very proud of our employees," said Javier Carral, Vice President of Mexico Operations.



Sanmina-SCI has more than 20 years of manufacturing experience in Guadalajara, Mexico.