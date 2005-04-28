W.C. Heraeus acquires technology from Welco Potsdam

German based Heraeus acquired the business and the manufacturing technology for ultra-fine solder powders from Welco GmbH in Potsdam.

Heraeus acquired the business and the manufacturing technology for ultra-fine solder powders from Welco GmbH in Potsdam. This has now been announced by both companies. With this acquisition, the Circuit Materials Division of W.C. Heraeus is continuing its strategy of offering speciality materials in the semi-conductor packaging industry.



The continued miniaturization in the field of chip attachment has resulted in greater demand for solder pastes with very fine solder powders which can no longer be manufactured economically using conventional manufacturing methods. By taking over the patented technology as well as the production facilities for the manufacture of ultra-fine solder powders, Heraeus is acquiring expertise from Welco, which is unique worldwide.



The Circuit Materials Division of W.C. Hereaus produces surface mount technology and semiconductor packaging materials as well as thick film pastes and materials for the production of electronic circuits and components.



Heraeus, a global precious metals and technology group, is in the business areas of precious metals, dental health, sensors, quartz glass, and specialty lighting sources. In 2003, the company generated revenues of € 7.4 billion (thereof € 1.74 billion in product revenues) with more than 9,200 employees worldwide in over 100 subsidiaries and associated companies. Founded in 1851, the company's broad product portfolio has made Heraeus relatively independent of the developments in individual industrial sectors.