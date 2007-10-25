TTI honours top suppliers

Bourns, Kemet, Molex, Murata awarded silver status Phoenix Contact named in first year of franchise.

At a recent ceremony at its European headquarters in Munich, TTI, Inc. announced its European Supplier Awards for the past year. Five companies amassed enough points in a number of performance categories – ship to commitment date; receiving quality, administrative quality; sales and profitability; business systems - to qualify for recognition. Out of a possible 105 points (90 objective, 10 discretionary and 5 bonus), Bourns, Kemet, Molex, Murata and Phoenix Contact all achieved at least 85 points, Bourns achieving top ranking position with 92 points.



More, Bourns, Kemet, Molex and Murata also achieved silver status, indicating that they have attained top supplier status for three consecutive years, and Phoenix Contact achieved top ranking in only its second full year of working with TTI, Inc., in Europe.



Commented Glyn Dennehy, VP and General Manager, Europe: “Every year, these awards recognize best-in-class performance by our suppliers. We do this by closely monitoring certain criteria throughout the year and evaluating certain specifics of our business with all our suppliers. These awards are more than just a trophy. They signify suppliers that have made great contributions to the way TTI’s business is run and the levels of performance we can offer our customers.”

Murata also undertakes rigorous reciprocal audits on its distributors, and TTI has won awards for the last two years. Therefore, explained Gary Atkins, Managing Director - Murata Netherlands & Director of European Distribution, achieving silver status with TTI, Inc., is especially pleasing. “Our mutual professional expectations strengthen our working relationship”, he added. “We will continue to initiate new policies to try to achieve even higher targets, directly benefiting our customers.”