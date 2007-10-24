Harting opens plant in Zhuhai, China

German based connector supplier Harting held an opening ceremonies at the new Harting Technology Group production facility in Zhuhai, China on October 19, 2007.

Representatives of the City of Zhuhai and the envoy of the German Ambassador to China were present for the cutting of the red ribbon by the Harting family of entrepreneurs. Representatives of the Chinese government, guests from Germany and local staff members were also present. Production was already running at full speed throughout the ceremony.



Harting has been manufacturing in Zhuhai since 1998. The investment of EUR 12 million in this first expansion stage is management's response to rising demand in the Asia Pacific markets. "China is an extremely demanding market. We are cultivating our customer proximity on the basis of our experience in the Asian area; only direct, ongoing dialog allows manufacturers to develop the necessary instinct for their business partner's demands and requirements, which are specific to each country," explains Dietmar Harting, President/Partner of HARTING KGaA.



The production facilities in the "Zhuhai Hi-tech Innovation Coast" industrial park cover some 20,000 square meters. A total of 250 employees. These products serve markets in telecommunication, traffic and transport, machine construction and the energy industries. The company produces the tools and machines deployed in manufacturing at its headquarters in Germany.



The opening of the new factory in Zhuhai is a clear commitment to the strategic strengthening of the Asian location.