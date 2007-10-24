EADS supplies the German Army mobile

EADS Defence & Security (DS) is supplying hardware systems and components to the value of 75 million euros for the computer-based command and control system of the German land forces.

Defence Electronics (DE), an integrated Business Unit of EADS DS, will supply a total of 520 power supply and air-conditioning units by 2011 for the command and control information system FüInfoSysH (Führungsinformationssystem Heer) of the German Army, allowing the system, installed in a container for mobile application, to maintain operability at all times when being deployed worldwide. The mobile power supply and air-conditioning units are mounted on trailers. In addition, DE will supply 38 extendable containers, which will be operated as a mobile brigade battle management centre.



Mobile workrooms, such as battle management centres or ground stations have complex electrical and electronic equipment. The costs involved in providing energy and air-conditioning is gaining importance in view of the increase in the number of operations abroad. The solution for mobile workrooms, which DE developed for the power supply and air-conditioning, cuts operating costs considerably by directly driving the air-conditioning compressor and by using the waste heat of the motor. All the operating conditions are controlled and monitored fully automatically.



The mobile battle management centres were conceived and designed for the protection of modern data processing systems. The workrooms allow a permanent installation of equipment and installation kits and can be operated on the transport vehicle or unloaded. Moreover, they have an equipment compartment, in which all the components used for supplying energy and air-conditioning are kept together with the NBC protection.