Marilyn Driscoll and Diane Burton<br>join Nepcon UK team

The organisers of Nepcon, Reed Exhibitions, announce that Marilyn Driscoll and Diane Burton have joined the Nepcon exhibition team as Consultants.

Marilyn Driscoll and Diane Burton have worked for other electronics and industrial technology exhibitions.



“We are delighted to be part of Nepcon. It is a well established show with a strong brand,” commented Marilyn Driscoll. “Although new shows are being established, we know it takes a great deal of effort to get them off the ground and established in the minds of visitors. It is very difficult to prise the Industry from its over stretched factories and offices. Nepcon has that loyal visitor following from the Industry. It’s been tried and tested for the last 40 years and will continue well into the future assisting companies to find new business and remain competitive. Nepcon is a show that the Industry feels they must visit and we look forward to supporting it.”



“Marilyn and Diane will be a great asset to the Nepcon team,” explains Liz Finlay, Exhibition Director. “Their expertise and knowledge of the electronics sector will complement our sales and marketing efforts and ensure we have the best team in the industry. With a team of nine across sales, marketing, administration and operations we are committed and determined to working towards the strongest possible 40th Anniversary event in 2008. ”