“NEW” Electronics Show comes to London

National Electronics Week (NEW) is a new evernt being held over 17th – 19th June 2008 at Earls Court in London, the show represents a brand new opportunity for all sectors of the UK electronics industry.

London-based NEW is currently being backed by key members of the electronics industry including MYDATA, Juki, Europlacer, PACE, Kaisertech, Anglo Production Processes, VSMT and Goepel. As one of the companies choosing NEW in 2008, MYDATA’s Andy Jones explains: “Having a new show with a diverse range of products on view should help us to reinvigorate the normal staid and predictable trade show, and should be a breath of fresh air for all of us. We are looking forward to seeing our customers in London’s Earls Court next year!”



Driven by an experienced team with an in-depth knowledge of electronics markets, NEW is run for the industry by people dedicated to it. Event Director Claire Jeffreys believes the show’s unique position in the industry will propel it towards long-term success: “Having worked in the electronics exhibition sector for some time, I was always aware of the real demand for a competitively priced show addressing a variety of market sectors. With highlights including a wealth of educational opportunities, a live production line and travel incentives designed to make life easier for our customers, NEW is exactly right for today’s industry. And, with our floor plan filling up fast, I am delighted at the level of support we have received so far.”



Juki Automation Systems AG’s Heinz Schlup adds: “We have been disappointed by the visitor numbers and quality of leads from other UK shows over the past few years and believe that NEW’s exclusive database, together with their ongoing commitment and investment in it, will assist us in better reaching the key people from our target market sector. We are excited to be part of this dynamic inaugural exhibition.” Having also confirmed her support for the show, PACE Europe’s Sandra Dunham concludes: “The fresh approach and dynamic team driving this event are exactly what we need, so this represents an exciting proposition for exhibitors and visitors alike.”